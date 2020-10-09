Megan Thee Stallion starts scholarship fund for female students of color

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(KRON) — Megan Thee Stallion has created a scholarship fund for women of color.

She’s awarding two scholarships in partnership with Rap Rotation, a hip-hop brand started by Amazon Music. It’s for any woman of color, in any country, pursuing a higher education degree.

“The essay for the scholarship should basically be about yourself, what you are majoring in, and why you need the degree! Doesn’t matter how many words or pages just do your best hotties!” Megan tweeted.

Each scholarship is $10,000.

The Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund is helping Megan give back to women like her — she’s been transparent about studying for her own degree simultaneously with her music career.

“In honor of all the young women out there who don’t stop working hard to get their education! Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources.”

Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund website

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News