Megan Thee Stallion starts scholarship fund for female students of color

(KRON) — Megan Thee Stallion has created a scholarship fund for women of color.
She’s awarding two scholarships in partnership with Rap Rotation, a hip-hop brand started by Amazon Music. It’s for any woman of color, in any country, pursuing a higher education degree.
“The essay for the scholarship should basically be about yourself, what you are majoring in, and why you need the degree! Doesn’t matter how many words or pages just do your best hotties!” Megan tweeted.
Each scholarship is $10,000.
The Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund is helping Megan give back to women like her — she’s been transparent about studying for her own degree simultaneously with her music career.
“In honor of all the young women out there who don’t stop working hard to get their education! Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources.”Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund website
