(CNN) – Mickey and Minnie Mouse turn 91 years old today.
The couple made their big debuts in Disney’s animated movie, “Steamboat Willie.”
The film was first shown in New York on Nov. 18, 1928.
Some fun facts:
- 1933: It was admitted privately that Mickey & Minnie are married, but it’s never been “officially” stated
- Mickey & Minnie both have their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Mickey’s original name was “Mortimer”
- Minnie’s original name was “Minerva”
- Mickey’s middle name is “Theodore”
