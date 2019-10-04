National Taco Day 2019 deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Let’s taco ’bout something we can all agree to celebrate – it’s National Taco Day!

According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate nearly 5 billion tacos last year.

So clearly the delicious tortillas stuffed with yummy fillings deserve their own holiday.

So go out for some tacos tonight – or make them at home.

If you’d rather go out, here are some offers via USA Today available Friday you can steal.

Make sure to check with a location near you since these offers can vary from store to store.

Applebee’s: At locations operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York, the Chicken Wonton Taco appetizer will be $1 Friday for dine-in only. Other franchise locations may have specials, too. Also through Oct. 31 at participating restaurants nationwide, get the $1 Vampire drink, a tiki rum punch served with a side of fangs.

Baja Fresh: Buy a taco at regular price Friday and get one free with a coupon that will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Burger King: For a limited time, participating restaurants have $1 crispy tacos.

California Tortilla: Say “Taco-berfest” when placing an order Friday to receive a free taco with purchase. Get free delivery for a taco bar catering order when you mention the “Taco-berfest Catering” deal.

Cheers to Taco-berfest! Celebrate National Taco Day this Friday with a free taco with any purchase when you say "TACO-BERFEST." *One per customer, in-store only. Lederhosen optional. #NationalTacoDay pic.twitter.com/wWRJ66Ol6P — California Tortilla (@caltort) October 2, 2019

Chart House: The restaurant offers a “hybrid holiday special” Friday in the bar and lounge. Choose from a shrimp, fish or prime rib taco paired with a Ketel One ‘tini for $10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Though there’s not a specific Taco Day deal, sign up for Chipotle Rewards at www.chipotle.com/rewards, and after you make your first $5 purchase, get a free chips and guac reward.

Chronic Tacos: Get a free taco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday with code word “Taco Life.”

Chuy’s: Add a crispy beef taco to any entree for $1 Friday, limit two per person, and $1 floaters. If you visit the restaurant dressed up as a taco, earn a free entrée, redeemable the same day.

Del Taco: The chain has two separate offers available with the Del App Friday. Get a free Del Taco with any purchase through the app with a coupon, and get the plant-based Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco free with any app purchase. Download the app at www.deltaco.com/app.

El Pollo Loco: This isn’t your typical Taco Day deal, but the chain has a companywide “Buy One, Feed Many” promotion Friday. For every Taco al Carbon sold, the Los Angeles-based company will donate a taco to the homeless.

Jack in the Box: Get a free taco with any purchase Friday if you’re signed up for the chain’s e-club. Sign up at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: Get one free beef or chicken taco Friday when dining in and requesting the Taco Day deal. Limit one free taco per customer, while supplies last. Through Oct. 31, the chain will have the Taco Gigante, a 2-pound, foot-long taco with a challenge. Finish the Gigante to win free tacos for a year.

On The Border: Get Endless Tacos for either $8.99 or $9.99 depending on your location Friday. For $2 more, get Southwest Chicken or Brisket Tacos. Check your location’s pricing on the events page at www.ontheborder.com.

Qdoba Mexican Eats: Rewards members get double points Friday. Sign up for the free loyalty program at www.qdoba.com/rewards.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Get any taco on the menu free with the purchase of a beverage Friday and a coupon available at www.rubios.com/coupons/national-taco-day.

Taco Bell: The chain has a special “National Taco Day gift set” Friday. For $5, get four tacos – two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, and you can order a gift card to cover the set at www.nationaltacodaygiftset.com. Through Oct. 17, get a free bean burrito with mobile orders.

Sharing (tacos) is caring. Give the gift of tacos with the exclusive $5 #NationalTacoDay Gift Set. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 2, 2019

Taco Cabana: Get any breakfast taco, naked taco (chicken, steak or brisket with no toppings), shredded chicken taco or ground beef taco for $1 per taco Friday.

Taco John’s: Get a free Crispy Taco with the chain’s app Friday. Download it at www.tacojohns.com/app.

TacoTime: Get $1 Crisp Tacos Friday at participating locations.

Tijuana Flats: The chain is celebrating National Taco Day for three days. From Friday through Sunday, get two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99. Fish and steak tacos are $1 extra. With the special, get a Mexican beer instead of a drink for $2 more.

Torchy’s Tacos: Restaurants with full bars will host all-day happy hours Friday with specials including $1.50 off draft and bottled beer and $2 off fresh-squeezed margaritas and signature sips.

Wahoo’s: Buy one taco, get one free Friday when you mention the Taco Day offer. Limit two free tacos per customer, and the special cannot be combined with any other offer.

Willy’s Mexicana Grill: The first 50 guests at participating locations to buy tacos will receive an envelope with a surprise coupon. Five random guests will get a Golden Taco Ticket with free food for a year.

If tacos aren’t your thing, it’s also National Vodka Day – so take a shot or two while you’re at it!

