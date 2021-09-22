Netflix developing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series, more Roald Dahl stories

In this photo illustration a computer and a mobile phone screens display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Oompa-loompa doompadee doo, a new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series is coming soon!

Netflix has acquired the rights to retell the fantastical stories of children’s author Roald Dahl, whose books have spurred several movies (and remakes of those movies) like Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, and of course, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

According to the company, Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston are already working on the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series, which will expand on the characters and world Dahl created.

Netflix and its partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company aim to create a “unique universe” based on the beloved stories, which will cross animation, live action films and episodes, games, immersive experiences and even live theatre.

“As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we’re committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix,” Netflix said Wednesday.

Over 300 million copies of Roald Dahl’s books have been sold worldwide, the Roald Dahl Story Company reports.