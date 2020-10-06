Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ trailer, release date revealed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – “Selena: The Series,” a Netflix limited series drama about Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla-Perez, will debut on Dec. 4.

The announcement was made on Twitter Tuesday, along with a teaser trailer and poster art with the caption “Every Legend Begins With a Dream.”

“The Walking Dead” star Christian Serratos will be playing Selena, also cast alongside Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla (Selena’s father) and Gabriel Chavarria as Selena’s brother AB, among others as series regulars.

The series will focus on Selena’s coming-of-age story focusing on her life and career before her tragic murder in 1995.

“As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music,” the show’s description reads.

The Quintanilla family will develop and executive-produce the series, which will be broken up in two parts. Part one will feature six hour-long episodes.

Official poster for Netflix’s “Selena: The Series” to premiere Dec. 4, 2020. / Netflix

The series debuts on Netflix Dec. 4.

