New behind-the-scenes pics show Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson in San Francisco for ‘Venom 2’ filming

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As if it wasn’t enough that Keanu Reeves was in town filming Matrix 4, some behind-the-scenes photos have confirmed that “Venom 2” is indeed being filmed in San Francisco, too!

That means Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson are in the Bay having a laugh.

If you don’t recall, the first “Venom” was also shot in San Francisco.

Photographer Greg Williams posted the black-and-white photo of Hardy and Harrelson on the streets of San Francisco, standing next to a convertible.

Another shot by Williams shows Hardy standing in the rain, but let’s not forget that’s fake rain. The Bay Area hasn’t seen any precipitation for nearly a month now.

Hardy also posted some additional photos (also taken by Greg Williams) on his Instagram.

One photo even shows Hardy deep in thought, sitting adjacent to the Palace of Fine Arts.

Minimal details on the “Venom” sequel have been released.

In addition to Hardy and Harrelson, the film will also star Naomie Harris as Shriek, and Michelle Williams and Reid Scott also return from the first movie.

