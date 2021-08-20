New ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards quits after controversy

Mike Richards and producing team accept the Outstanding Game Show award for ‘The Price is Right’ onstage during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The new controversial host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is officially out.

Mike Richards, who was an executive producer on the beloved game show before he was chosen to replace Alex Trebek’s post, quit because he would be “too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” according to a statement he sent out Friday.

The statement went on to say that Sony Pictures Television will continue the search for a permanent host and bring back guest hosts in the meantime for the new season.

Richards recently had to address and apologize for sexist comments he made on his podcast, recorded while he was an EP at ‘The Price is Right.’

According to a review of the episodes by The Ringer, he commented on women’s wardrobes, a female employee’s weight, and asked female coworkers if they ever took nude photos.

“It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry,” Richards had said in a statement.

Richards has also been accused of pregnancy discrimination, according to lawsuits filed by models on ‘The Price is Right.’ He has denied the allegations.