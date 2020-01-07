Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Live tour coming to Bay Area

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: The Game (L) and Nick Cannon attend Nick Cannon, Meruelo Media, Skyview Announce Radio Syndication on December 04, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) – Good news for Nick Cannon “Wild ‘N Out” fans!

The comedian is bringing his live North American tour to the Oakland Arena on April 8 at 8:30 p.m.

The popular show features Cannon hosting two teams in an improv competition.

There will also be stand-up performances by fan favorites including DC Young Fly, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, and Pretty Vee (lineup varies by city).

Guests can also expect a game segment involving the audience, and live performances.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

If you miss the Oakland show, you can travel south to Los Angeles or Anaheim, where he’ll be rounding out the last couple days of his tour on April 10 and April 11.

