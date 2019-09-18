Nick Carter files restraining order against brother Aaron over ‘increasingly alarming behavior’

(CNN) – A problem within the Carter family.

Nick Carter announced on Twitter he has filed a restraining order against his younger brother, Aaron Carter.

In the tweet, Nick Carter claims he had no choice after Aaron allegedly threatened to murder his “pregnant wife and unborn child.”

Carter says he still loves his 31-year-old brother, and hopes “he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

In response to this, Aaron Carter tweeted, “So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol. Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life.”

So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

