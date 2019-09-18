Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Nick Carter files restraining order against brother Aaron over ‘increasingly alarming behavior’

Entertainment

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A problem within the Carter family.

Nick Carter announced on Twitter he has filed a restraining order against his younger brother, Aaron Carter.

In the tweet, Nick Carter claims he had no choice after Aaron allegedly threatened to murder his “pregnant wife and unborn child.”

Carter says he still loves his 31-year-old brother, and hopes “he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

In response to this, Aaron Carter tweeted, “So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol. Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life.”

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News