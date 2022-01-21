Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome baby through surrogate

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Nick Jonas (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the Chopard Love Night dinner on May 17, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Surprise! Nick Jonas shared that he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have a baby.

They had their baby through a surrogate, the Jonas Brother said in an Instragram post on Friday,

The baby is the couple’s first child. Jonas did not mention their gender in the announcement.

His post said:

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much. <3”

His caption simply tagged Chopra Jonas with a heart emoji.

TOPSHOT – Indian actress and model Priyanka Chopra (L) and US singer songwriter Nick Jonas arrive for the screening of the film “The Best Years of a Life (Les Plus Belles Annees D’Une Vie)” at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2019. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jonas, 29, and international actress Chopra Jonas, 39, got married in 2018.

His older brothers, Kevin and Joe, are also fathers. Joe welcomed his first baby with actress Sophie Turner back in July 2020. Kevin’s two daughters are 4 and 7 years old.