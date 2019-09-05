Nicki Minaj announces retirement from music

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nicki Minaj announced Thursday she’s retiring from the music business to focus on family.

Minaj tweeted she’s ready to become a mom, saying “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Minaj’s accolades include four Billboard Music Awards, 11 BET Awards, 6 American Music Awards, and 10 Grammy Award nominations.

She has sold 20 million singles as a lead artist and has sold over 5 million albums worldwide.

