Nike collabs with Ben & Jerry’s to create ‘Chunky Dunkys’

It’s an unusual collaboration that’s hitting the streets.

Nike and Ben & Jerry’s teamed up to create this shoe, called the Chunky Dunky.

It’s inspired by the design on pints of Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey ice cream.

The suggested retail price is $100.

It went on sale at select Nike stores over the weekend and globally on Nike’s app and website Tuesday.

It’s already sold out online, with reports of some people trying to re-sell them online for more than $1,000.

Would you buy these limited edition shoes?

