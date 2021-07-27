NYC’s famed Milk Bar coming to San Francisco for a limited time only

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fans of cereal soft serve and birthday cake rejoice!

Famed New York City bakery chain Milk Bar is coming to San Francisco – but for one weekend only!

It’s all for the chain’s National Birthday Do-Over parties on July 31 and August 1.

The parties will be held at Gott’s Roadside at the Ferry Building from noon to 7 p.m.

Some of the sweet treats you’ll be able to get your hands on are the bakery’s famous cereal milk soft serve (for $1 only), the Milk Bar Ice Cream Sammie, Milk Bar pie, B’day Truffles, and merch.

There will also be a limited-time special dessert offering from Milk Bar and Gott’s.

Guests who reserve spots will get the opportunity to purchase cookies, Milk Bar Pie, B’Day Truffles, as well as “a limited time special dessert offering from Milk Bar & Gott’s.” There are also some more surprises promised.

“Giveaways, surprises and more — consider this your invite to get loud, be ridiculous, and get down with some treats,” the website says.

Other stops include Chicago and Seattle.

To learn more visit the Milk Bar store website.