NYU offering Taylor Swift course in spring semester

(The Hill) – A new course about Taylor Swift is being offered at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute in the Spring 2022 semester, which began on Jan. 26 and continues until March 9, Variety reported.

The course is being taught by Rolling Stone journalist and NYU alumna Brittany Spanos, and will educate students on Swift’s evolution as a musician, businesswoman, entrepreneur, country singer and pop sensation, according to Variety.

“I’ve been covering Taylor Swift since I began my writing career a decade ago and have been a super fan of hers for even longer. It’s such an honor to be able to share my Swiftie expertise with a sharp group of students,” Spanos said, according to Variety.

The term “Swiftie” is what fans of the musician call themselves.

According to the course description on the school website, the class “proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity.”

Students will also delve into an analysis of culture, teen girlhood, fandom and whiteness through readings and lectures.

“We’ll also consider topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry,” the description reads.

A representative for the program informed Variety that the course has a long waitlist.

The program representative also said that Swift herself has been invited to speak at the course, but a decision on the invitation is still pending.