Oreo’s limited-edition ‘NBA Dynasty’ cookies will feature the Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors, along with 5 other NBA teams, will be featured in a new batch of limited-edition Oreos.

The NBA recently announced it partnered with Oreo’s parent company Mondelez International for the sweet new lineup, featuring cookies embossed with 6 NBA team logos.

The cookies are set for release late March if you haven’t snagged them at your local grocery store already!

The “NBA Dynasty Oreos’” logos will include the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, which are “some of the greatest dynasties in NBA history,” according to the announcement.

The two companies also teased a “Taste Greatness” sweepstakes, which will launch on March 29. According to the announcement, the winner will receive “a grand prize trip to NBA All-Star 2022.”