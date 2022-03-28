SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The slap in the face at last night’s Oscars is raising the question of when a joke goes too far.

Some are using last night’s Oscar slap to shine a light on alopecia and how difficult it is for someone living with the hair loss disease.

“Jada, I love ya. GI Jane two can’t wait to see you,” Comedian Chris Rock said at the Oscars.

The joke received laughs from the audience.

However, it did not sit well with her husband Will Smith.

Smith approached Rock and smacked him. His actions were followed with vulgar comments towards Rock.

Despite Rock’s intentions, comedians have called the slap unnecessary.

“Chris Rock last night was working,” Bay Area comedian Victor Pacheco said. “He wasn’t doing anything but his job and his job is to make people laugh.”

Smith’s actions left Pacheco wondering why security wasn’t called to remove Smith. He worries how others will react if they don’t like a joke at a comedy show.

“Deplorable for any person in the audience to get up and physical assault a comedian while they are performing,” he said.

Smith’s response came in defense of his wife’s openness about her alopecia.

According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, the disease effects around 147 million people worldwide.

“It’s not a laughing matter, but unfortunately it’s still not uncommon for some people who have this disease to be ridiculed or even bullied,” Communications Director for the Foundation Gary Sherwood says.

About two weeks ago, a 12-year-old girl in Indiana with the disease took her own life, Sherwood said. He believes its important to shine a positive light on people like Pinkett Smith and not make jokes about alopecia.

“Let’s bring awareness,” he shared. “Let’s let more people know about this disease.”

Sherwood agrees that violence is never the answer.

The Academy shared their response saying, “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”