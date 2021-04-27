Outside Lands announces daily lineup, single-day ticket sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The daily lineup for Outside Lands has officially dropped.

The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator and Glass Animals will headline Friday night.

Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Zhu and Young Thug will take the stage Saturday night.

And on Sunday/ Halloween Tame Impala, J Balvin, Rufus Du Sol and Kehlani will close out the show.

Outside Lands is the Bay Area’s biggest music, arts and food festival.

It returns to Golden Gate Park over a year after being forced to close for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Here’s the full lineup:

ranger dave has your outside lands daily lineups! single day tickets go on sale this thursday 4/29 at 10am pt

The festival also announced the sale of single-day tickets.

You can purchase them this Thursday 4/29 at 10 a.m. at sfoutsidelands.com.