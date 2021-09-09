Patton Oswalt cancels shows in Florida for not requiring COVID-19 safety measures

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Patton Oswalt performs onstage at the International Myeloma Foundation 13th Annual Comedy Celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Patton Oswalt has canceled multiple shows because he said the specific venues did not grant his request to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Four December dates of the ‘Patton Oswalt: Who’s Ready to Laugh?’ show were cancelled in Florida, plus one in Salt Lake City, Utah for 2022.

“The good news is we’re keeping everyone who is coming to these shows safe and healthy because the [COVID-19 case] numbers are going up. The bad news, of course, is there are five venues on the tour that are not complying with this,” the entertainer said in an Instagram video.

Oswalt said “this sucks” and that he was even considering adding two additional shows in Orlando and Clearwater before he was forced to cancel.

“I have an ego but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy. Hopefully, in the future, we can rebook those…” he added.

The state of Florida, led by Republican Governor Rob DeSantis, has tried to ban public schools from mandating face masks. The Florida Health Department is also going to start fining businesses, governments and education institutions that require proof of vaccination from customers on Sept. 16.