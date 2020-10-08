‘Pence Fly’ bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE (KRON) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced on Thursday that they will be producing a bobblehead depicting Vice President Mike Pence with a fly on his head.

The figurine stems from a moment that went viral in last night’s Vice Presidential debate between Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

The incident went unmentioned onstage, but as the insect took up residence on Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate — and intense.

It easily created more, well, buzz than nearly anything else that occurred.

Pence had spent much of the night shaking his head in response to Harris’ answers. But the vice president didn’t appear to notice the fly’s arrival. Despite his talking and normal body movements, the hot stage lights and those virus-fighting barriers, the fly was unperturbed.

It finally flew away on its own.

The bobble head also incorporates the plexiglass barrier and includes a removable mini fly swatter.

The company started producing bobbleheads of political candidates back in 1960 with President John F. Kennedy. Since then, all 45 US Presidents have been made into bobbleheads, with this being Pence’s second appearance.

Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris have also been made into bobbleheads by the company.

The bobblehead can be purchased at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s website.