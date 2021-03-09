Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain after Meghan Markle comments

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Piers Morgan has exited Good Morning Britain after controversy over his comments about Meghan Markle’s mental health and racism revelations.

The announcement comes just hours after he had stormed off of the set while the show’s weather man, Alex Beresford, chided Morgan for his comments since the Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry was released on Sunday.

In a statement, the British channel that airs Good Morning Britain said the following:

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 28: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid at the ITV Studios on January 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by HGL/GC Images)

Beresford said that Morgan was wrongly downplaying the racism allegations.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear on this show a number of times,” said Beresford, bringing up Morgan’s personal relationship with the former American actress. “She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but you continue to trash her.”

That’s when Morgan stood up and said he was “done with this,” leaving the set.

According to ITV News, Morgan had said he generally does not believe Markle in the interview, where she made allegations that members of the Royal family made racist comments about their baby Archie, and that she did not get any support while she was suicidal.

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” airs March 7, 2021. Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The medium has helped define the modern monarchy: The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s first mass TV spectacle. Since then, rare interviews have given a glimpse behind palace curtains at the all-too-human family within. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)

Buckingham Palace validated her revelations however, just before Morgan’s departure announcement.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,’’ the palace said in a statement issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.’’

Beresford tweeted a follow-up to his confrontation with Morgan on his own show:

“I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence. In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do. It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us to feel more comfortable.”

Morgan had been a host on the morning program for over five years. He has previously been a judge on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent. His career has spanned print and television media.