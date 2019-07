INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Post Malone performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Post Malone is headed to the Bay Area.

As part of his latest North American tour, he’ll be performing at Oracle Arena on Nov. 14.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will appear as special guests.

Post Malone’s Runaway Tour starts in Washington on Sept. 14 and ends in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Tickets go on sale July 19 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com