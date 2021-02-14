Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting second baby

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having a second baby!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s happy announcement came out on Sunday morning.

Photographer Misan Marriman posted an Instagram photo of the Duchess with her baby bump, saying in the caption:

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

Markle shared her heartbreaking story of suffering a miscarriage back in July.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she said in a New York Times opinion article. “In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

Their first baby, Archie, was born in 2019 and will become a big brother — but the gender of the second baby has not been revealed.

The couple now lives in Santa Barbara, California.