Robert Pattinson declared ‘most handsome man in the world’

(CNN) – Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world.

That’s according to British newspaper The Daily Mail.

The publication made this determination using cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva, who bases it on the so-called Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

The 33-year-old actor’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and facial shape were measured against other male celebrities, and his came closest to that ratio of perfection.

Pattinson’s face was found to be 92.15% equal to the ratio.

He was closely followed by Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney.

The ratio is a measure of physical perfection reportedly adapted from the one artists and architects used during the European renaissance to map out their masterpieces.

A University of Nebraska professor explained the ratio on the Oprah Winfrey Show back in 2009.

He said on a perfect face, the length of an ear is equal to the length of the nose, and the width of an eye is equal to the distance between the eyes.

Latest Stories: