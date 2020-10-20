Rumored new Marvel movie filming in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rumor has it that Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is filming in San Francisco this week!
Several SF residents spotted notices warning that the following streets will be closed and have no-parking signs.
The notices claim they’re from Freelance Restoration LLC for a feature film called “Steamboat.”
But ComicBook has since reported that this is actually a code-name for Marvel’s “Shang-Chi.”
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is Marvel’s first film with Asian leads Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, alongside Tony Leung.
Social media has been buzzing ever since filming started here on Sunday.
Some woke up with action-shots right in front of their homes.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is predicted to hit theatres on July 9, 2021. The superhero film is based on Marvel Comics character Shang-Chi.
