SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Opera has been shut down due to the pandemic, but you can now catch the shows virtually…. for free!

You can enjoy Wagner’s Lohengrin (February 6–7), Mozart’s Così fan tutte (February 13–14), Puccini’s La Rondine (February 20–21) and Verdi’s Falstaff (February 27–28) from the comfort of your own home.

Free opera streams are viewable on demand with registration at sfopera.com