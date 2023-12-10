(KRON) — Saturday Night Live takes another dig at Draymond Green. The Warriors’ power forward was once again the punchline on SNL’s Weekend Update sketch. In the middle of this past Saturday night’s segment, co-anchor Michael Che continued to mock Green’s agggression on the court – with a set up based on a news story out of the Southeast.

“A gym teacher in Florida was arrested after he threw a basketball at a sixth grader and then elbowed him in the mouth, knocking out his front tooth. The teacher was forced to resign, and return to the Golden State Warriors,” Che said.

In delivering the last line of the joke, Green’s picture appears on the screen next to Che. This is not the first time this season Che and the sketch poked fun of Green’s character or style of play.

Last month’s sketch featured player, Devon Walker, who joined Che at the “Update” desk with an impersionation of Green, which garnered over one million views on X. This was just days after Green was suspended five games for putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

He was also suspended last season when he appeared to stomp on a Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis’ chest.