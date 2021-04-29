See-through ‘sky pool’ spans apartment buildings

Entertainment

by: Nick Curtis via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

A London theatre critic has caught a sneak peek of a new 82 foot-long “floating” sky pool in an apartment development in the city.

Video by Nick Curtis shows the swimming pool suspended between two buildings at the Embassy Gardens development.

Described by the engineers Eckersley O’Callaghan as the only one of its kind in the world, the swimming pool is set to open to residents on May 19.

Eckersley O’Callaghan director Brian Eckersley said, “Once you swim off, you can look right down. It will be like flying.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News