See-through ‘sky pool’ spans apartment buildings

First close up look at the Bine Elms sky pool pic.twitter.com/tBi9C6yrg8 — Nick Curtis (@nickcurtis) April 27, 2021

A London theatre critic has caught a sneak peek of a new 82 foot-long “floating” sky pool in an apartment development in the city.

Video by Nick Curtis shows the swimming pool suspended between two buildings at the Embassy Gardens development.

Described by the engineers Eckersley O’Callaghan as the only one of its kind in the world, the swimming pool is set to open to residents on May 19.

Eckersley O’Callaghan director Brian Eckersley said, “Once you swim off, you can look right down. It will be like flying.”

