Series on rise and fall of athlete-turned-killer Aaron Hernandez debuts on Netflix

(WPRI) — A documentary highlighting the life and death of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is now streaming on Netflix.
The three-part limited series “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” debuted on Wednesday. It examines how he went from an NFL star to a convicted killer.
The documentary profiles Hernandez’s violent streak through interviews with friends, players and insiders.
Days after Hernandez was acquitted of a double homicide in 2017, he was found dead in his cell from an apparent suicide.
He had been serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro, Mass.
