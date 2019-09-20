Sexy ‘Mr. Rogers’-themed costume drops for Halloween

(CNN) – With a new biography out, and the new Tom Hanks film in theaters soon, Mr. Rogers is definitely trending.

Yet when you conjure up childhood memories of Mr. Rogers, your vision is probably nothing like this.

Costume company Yandy is hoping its “nicest neighbor” costumes will be a hot item this Halloween.

A cropped red sweater, collar and tie, with short gray shorts make up the “sexy” version of the costume.

It’s selling online for $59.95.

But the King Friday and Henrietta pussycat puppets are not included.

This isn’t the only “sexy” version of a Halloween costume on Yandy.com.

There you can also find a sexy Buzz Lightyear or painter Bob Ross.

