Shrek turns 20 years old

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s ‘feel old yet?’ moment, we regret to inform you that Shrek is officially 20 years old.
The DreamWorks production, set in a fairytale universe about a grumpy ogre who finds friendship and true love, came out on May 18, 2001 and won an Oscar in 2002.
Its release launched memorable quotes into pop culture:
And its movie soundtrack had everyone memorizing All Star by Smash Mouth – a song that’s now forever associated with Shrek.
But not everyone is on board with the ogre-donkey duo who save a sassy princess from the tower, all while dealing with the tiny terror that is Lord Farquaad. (Voiced by Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and John Lithgow, respectively).
A film critic at The Guardian ripped off some gumdrop buttons in a scathing review of the movie on its 20th birthday.
“Shrek is a terrible movie. It’s not funny. It looks awful.” critic Scott Tobias writes.
The movie that spawned three sequels still gets some major love, however, even after two decades.
And the internet has kept the fairytale creatures alive through memes that will either haunt us or make us smile for likely years to come.