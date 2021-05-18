Shrek turns 20 years old

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s ‘feel old yet?’ moment, we regret to inform you that Shrek is officially 20 years old.

The DreamWorks production, set in a fairytale universe about a grumpy ogre who finds friendship and true love, came out on May 18, 2001 and won an Oscar in 2002.

Its release launched memorable quotes into pop culture:

And its movie soundtrack had everyone memorizing All Star by Smash Mouth – a song that’s now forever associated with Shrek.

Happy 20th anniversary to the movie that made a swamp a home ❤️ #Shrek #DreamWorks pic.twitter.com/kAqKuDvdpP — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) May 18, 2021

But not everyone is on board with the ogre-donkey duo who save a sassy princess from the tower, all while dealing with the tiny terror that is Lord Farquaad. (Voiced by Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and John Lithgow, respectively).

A film critic at The Guardian ripped off some gumdrop buttons in a scathing review of the movie on its 20th birthday.

“Shrek is a terrible movie. It’s not funny. It looks awful.” critic Scott Tobias writes.

The movie that spawned three sequels still gets some major love, however, even after two decades.

A reminder that Shrek is both 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙜𝙤𝙤𝙙 and on Netflix. 💚 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 18, 2021

And the internet has kept the fairytale creatures alive through memes that will either haunt us or make us smile for likely years to come.