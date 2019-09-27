Six Flags’ 30-hour Coffin Challenge returns with a twist

NEW ENGLAND (KRON) – It’s baaaaaack!

Fans of small and dark spaces plus a penchant for frightening experiences are in for a spooky treat as Six Flags New England brings back its very popular 30-hour Coffin Challenge.

We first told you about this event last year so this season marks the second time the challenge will take place.

It all kicks off Saturday, Oct. 12 and will run 30 consecutive hours through Sunday, Oct. 13.

If you’re interested in being one of the six chosen contestants, you must register by noon on Sept. 29 by noon online, where you’ll have to answer in 100 words or less why you want to participate in the 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags New England.

The six winners will get a phone call on Monday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. notifying them of the great news.

“This contest is NOT for the timid, scared, squeamish, or meek… do not tell us we didn’t warn you,” Six Flags says on the contest page.

Here are the requirements if you’re thinking of being a coffin dweller:

Must be at least 18-years-old with a valid photo ID

Cannot have any medical conditions that would make lying in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to your health or well-being

Must sign a waiver at check-in

Must be willing to lie comfortably in a 2×7 coffin

Remember on the upside – you can bring your own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets so you can spend the 30 hours in some kind of comfort.

Much like last year, contestants will get free meals, snacks, and drinks as well as one 6-minute bathroom break every hour.

There’ll also be phone charging stations in the coffin so you can make sure you’re juiced up and fully charged to keep preoccupied for 30 hours.

The 6 contestants will enter their coffin on noon Oct. 12 and hopefully remain there until 6 p.m. the next day.

New this year is an added twist to make the challenge super worthwhile – the Dare Wheel!

Six Flags says contestants will be required to complete a random selection of challenges throughout the 30 hours, all chosen through a spinning wheel with some of the following options:

Hold a snake for one minute

Play ‘what’s in the box?’

Eat a dried cricket

Eat dried larvae

Ride New England SkyScreamer (backwards)

For kicks and giggles, there are a couple of good dares on the dare wheel, too – like “15 minutes to use your cell phone” and “15 minutes to stretch outside the coffin,” or even “drink a vanilla milkshake.”

There will only be one winner.

If there is more than one contestant remaining at the end of the challenge, the tie-breaker will be a chicken wing-eating contest!

That’s right – the champion must eat three extremely hot wings (according to Six Flags they will be “using a hot sauce at a 1 million Scoville rating“).

The winner will take home a check for $600, two Ride Exit Passes, two 2020 Season Passes to Six Flags New England, and two Fright Fest Haunted Attraction Wristbands.

Those coming in second, third, and fourth places will be rewarded two Ride Exit Passes, two season passes, and two Fright Fest wristbands.

>> Click here to read the full list of guidelines and rules.

Good luck!

