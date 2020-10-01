‘South Park’ special rips into Trump, pandemic response

[FILE} Matt Stone, left, and Trey Parker, co-creators of “South Park,” pose together at the 15th anniversary party for the animated television series, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2011, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The popular Comedy Central show “South Park” returned last night with an hour long stand-alone episode, and was back to ripping into current events, which the show is so well known for.

Show runners Trey Parker and Matt Stone, known for their disdain of “both sides” of the political spectrum, made a rare fourth wall break, asking viewers to vote.

In the episode (SPOILERS ahead), Professor Garrison, a not-so-subtle stand-in for President Donald Trump, doesn’t take responsibility for the pandemic response, Cartman complains about restrictions and the school convenes over Zoom. Sound familiar?

In one of the most poignant parts of the episode, Stan gives one of his trademarked monologues, saying “I can’t take these shutdowns anymore and I’m scared what it’s doing to me. I’m looking for who to blame – saying I’m trying to help people to make myself feel better. The truth is I just want to have fun again. I wanted to see that I could go out in the world and do things I used to, but I can’t. I’m not any better and I don’t care any more than anyone else. I did all this because I just want my life back… I just want my life back.”

Watch the full special below.