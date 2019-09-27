Spider-Man to stay in Marvel Cinematic Universe; gets 3rd movie deal

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Spider-man performers are seen at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man Far From Home” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Spider-Man fans can breathe easy now as Disney and Sony have reached a deal to keep the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe… for now.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the two studios announced on Friday that Spider-Man will return to theaters in 2021.

The third film in the “Spider-Man Homecoming” franchise will be released under Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege and Tom Holland will return to star in his role.

The major announcement comes after the two studios appeared to sever ties over the franchise earlier this month.

Holland joked about the move on Instagram, posting a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s character pretends to leave his job but changes his mind and doesn’t actually leave.

Zendaya, who plays MJ, shared her excitement on social media with a Spider-Man gif on Twitter.

The film is set to be released July 16, 2021.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Tom Holland (L) and Zendays pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

