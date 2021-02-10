Bruce Springsteen arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen is seen arriving to the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bruce Springsteen was reportedly arrested back in November for driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press reported.

The musician will soon be in court for the incident that happened in New Jersey, his birth state.

A spokesperson for the National Parks Service confirmed to AP on Wednesday that Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area. His representative included that he was cooperative.

Springsteen has had some major public appearances since he was first arrested.

Most recently, he was in his first Super Bowl Sunday commercial in which he was driving a Jeep. Watch above.

UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 20: In this screengrab, Bruce Springsteen performs during the Celebrating America Primetime Special on January 20, 2021. The livestream event hosted by Tom Hanks features remarks by president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris and performances representing diverse American talent. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images )

He also performed two weeks ago during the ‘Celebrating America Primetime Special’ which was hosted by Tom Hanks and had speeches by then-president-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.