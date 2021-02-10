Bruce Springsteen arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bruce Springsteen was reportedly arrested back in November for driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press reported.
The musician will soon be in court for the incident that happened in New Jersey, his birth state.
A spokesperson for the National Parks Service confirmed to AP on Wednesday that Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area. His representative included that he was cooperative.
Springsteen has had some major public appearances since he was first arrested.
Most recently, he was in his first Super Bowl Sunday commercial in which he was driving a Jeep. Watch above.
He also performed two weeks ago during the ‘Celebrating America Primetime Special’ which was hosted by Tom Hanks and had speeches by then-president-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.