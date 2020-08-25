Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice Latte early

Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back!
It seems a little too soon, you’re right!
Starbucks released all of its fall faves earlier than ever this year, giving us all the fall feels.
Besides the classic PSL, the new menu options are a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a Salted Caramel Mocha or frap.
Bakery items too – like pumpkin breads or scones – and pumpkin cream cheese muffins, are on the fall menu.
These are all available starting Tuesday, Aug. 25.
