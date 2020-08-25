Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice Latte early

Entertainment

by: CNN Newssource

Posted: / Updated:

Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back!

It seems a little too soon, you’re right!

Starbucks released all of its fall faves earlier than ever this year, giving us all the fall feels.

Besides the classic PSL, the new menu options are a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a Salted Caramel Mocha or frap.

Bakery items too – like pumpkin breads or scones – and pumpkin cream cheese muffins, are on the fall menu.

These are all available starting Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Latest News

More News