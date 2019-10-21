Starbucks drops Phantom Frappuccino for Halloween

LONDON (KRON) – We’re less than two weeks away until Halloween!

Why not celebrate all things dark and spooky with a drink to match?

Starbucks UK on Monday announced its newest limited edition drink – the Phantom Frappuccino.

Photo: Starbucks

Starbucks describes the drink as “dark on the outside and tastes like a light and fruity extravaganza on the inside.”

It features a blend of coconut milk, mango essence, and “ghoulish lime slime.”

It will only be available from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31 – so you’ll have to act fast if you want to try this limited edition beverage.

The drink is only available in the United Kingdom.

