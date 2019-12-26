Starbucks giving away free drinks through Dec. 31

(CNN) – Need a pick me up after the holidays?
Starbucks has the cure.
The coffee giant doesn’t want the festivities to end – so select locations are hosting “pop-up parties” through the end of the year.
Each day, 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time.
And the deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round go-to’s.
The locations will change – so Starbucks has a website to help.
Check out StarbucksPopUp.com each day through Dec. 31 to see which stores are hosting parties that day.
