Steph Curry and his daughter Riley prove they’re twins as they bust identical dance moves in sweet video

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In today’s edition of keeping up with the Curry’s, we’re learning that Steph and daughter Riley are basically twins.

Proud mama Ayesha shared the video on Instagram Tuesday night showing Steph and Riley, now 7, sitting and showing off some dance moves.

The daddy-daughter duo is seen shaking their shoulders then tilting their heads back in perfect synchrony.

The two are even matching in blue and white.

“😂😂😂😂 the best,” Ayesha captioned the cute video.

The Curry’s are on a roll this week when it comes to social media.

Just two days ago Ayesha made headlines for that epic comeback to a troll that called her a ‘farm animal,’ and then of course there’s that risque snapshot Steph shared to his Instagram earlier this week.

