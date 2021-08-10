Stevie Nicks no longer headlining BottleRock, replaced by Chris Stapleton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Inductee Stevie Nicks speaks onstage at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Stevie Nicks announced that she will be canceling the five concerts she had booked for 2021 as COVID cases continue to rise.

Nicks, who has been vaccinated, says she made the decision because she wants ‘everyone to be safe and healthy.’

While she is disappointed and knows that her fans will be as well, Nicks ended her statement by saying, ‘we will look towards a brighter 2022.’

Below is the full statement that she posted to Twitter.

Nicks, 73, was also scheduled to headline BottleRock in Napa this September. In her place will be Chris Stapleton, according to BottleRock organizers.

They released a statement saying, “While we are disappointed that Stevie Nicks will not be joining us this year, we are very excited to announce that Chris Stapleton will not be headlining BottleRock on Friday, September 3rd.”

If you are attending BottleRock, remember that proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test is required from all guests.