Strange new Netflix show turns blind dates into ‘Sexy Beasts’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Netflix’s new dating show, ‘Sexy Beasts,’ emphasizes that it’s what’s under the mask that matters most.

But not the kind of mask we’ve gotten used to over the pandemic.

In the show, blind dates are transformed into beastly creatures and animals using professional prosthetics.

The singles are totally covered from head to chest, and in some cases their hands – but the contestants still show their style with a normal outfit.

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021

“Real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test,” Netflix tweets.

Viewers are promised at least two seasons of the bizarre show, Variety reports. The episodes will focus on one main single, a-la-The Bachelor, but with much fewer options. Three beastly contestants will go on dates and the single will have to pick one as their match, without seeing their true faces until they’ve chosen.

But the concept is nothing new to the reality show lovers across the pond. The Netflix show is based on the BBC’s program of the same name. It aired just for a few months back in 2014.

presented without comment pic.twitter.com/ORreA1FIK7 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2021

‘Sexy Beasts’ premieres July 21.