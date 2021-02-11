Surprise! Taylor Swift dropping new version of beloved song, announces first re-recorded album

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Taylor Swift is releasing six new songs in a re-recording of her 2008 album ‘Fearless.’

The singer-songwriter made the announcement on Thursday morning and said fans will get to hear “Taylor’s Version” of her song ‘Love Story’ later Thursday night.

Swift plans to re-record all her old music that made fans fall in love with her in the mid 2000s. She has been outspoken about a public dispute over the rights to her music.

NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: ***EXCLUSIVE ACCESS*** Taylor Swift performs during the Fearless Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 27, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Erickson Public Relations)

Scooter Braun, who works behind-the-scenes for major pop artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, had acquired the label that Swift recorded her early albums under. According to Variety, he sold the master rights to her first six albums for $300 million in November 2020.

“I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums,” Swift says in her announcement, “but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from. Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

“I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my ‘Fearless’ album. That’s why I’ve chosen to include six never before released songs on my version of this album,” said Swift, “Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.”

Her new version of ‘Fearless’ will have 26 songs total and is available for pre-order. Swift came out with two new albums just in the last year — ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ — and a Netflix documentary called ‘Miss Americana.’