Tanya Roberts death confirmed after initial announcement mix-up: report

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actress Tanya Roberts arrives for the 23rd Annual Night Of 100 Stars Black Tie Dinner Viewing Gala held at Beverly Hills Hotel on February 24, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The confusing death announcement of a longtime actress has another twist on Tuesday.

TMZ is now reporting that Tanya Roberts has indeed died, after first reporting her death on Sunday and then coming out with a strange retraction from her representative on Monday saying she was still alive at the time of the initial report.

The 65-year-old former Bond girl was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Sunday, and TMZ said her representative Mike Pingel confirmed she died that day.

But Roberts’s partner, Lance O’Brien, told TMZ he was mistaken and told Roberts’s publicist of her death too early. O’Brien said doctors confirmed to him that Roberts died on Monday night, according to TMZ, not on Sunday as he believed.

Roberts was a recurring character on ‘That ’70s Show’ as Donna’s mom and played a Bond girl in the 1985 film ‘A View to a Kill.’ She also appeared in the final season of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in the 1970s.

A specific cause of death has not been confirmed, but TMZ reports that Roberts collapsed in her home and was on a ventilator at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center before she died.