(KRON) — Spotify announced that Taylor Swift is this year’s most streamed artist, with more than 26.1 billion global streams since January 1.

Based on Spotify’s pay per stream being an estimated $0.0035, Swift earned a staggering $91,350,000 in 2023 from the streaming platform alone, according to a data analysis by Vegas Gems.

Swift’s streams bumped Bad Bunny down to Spotify’s No. 2 most streamed artist. The Puerto Rican Latin music sensation held the top spot for the past three years.

Spotify’s annual Wrapped wrote, “Musically, 2023 was defined by the return of major female pop stars, sonic diversity that topped the charts, and a global music atmosphere that gave rise to powerful genres.”

Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers to celebrate singing the most-streamed song of the year. Spotify reported “Flowers” was streamed 1.6 billion times globally.

Swift’s streaming success was further catapulted by her world tour. The pop superstar had an incredibly successful year with “The Eras Tour,” which included a sold-out concert at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

“Reimagined rereleases, record-breaking world tours, and colorful friendship bracelets—fans everywhere will be thrilled to see Taylor Swift as this year’s top artist,” Spotify’s Wrapped wrote.

Hopping back to Bad Bunny, the reggaetón artist still has bragging rights with “Un Verano Sin Ti,” the most-streamed album of 2023. Swift’s album, “Midnights,” landed in the No. 2 spot.