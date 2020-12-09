Taylor Swift on those who ‘don’t care’ about COVID-19 orders

(KRON) – “We’re seeing that a lot of people don’t seem to have their eyes open to that — or if they do, a lot of people don’t care, which is upsetting.”

That is what Taylor Swift had to say about people not following the COVID-19 guidelines.

After being named one of Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year, Swift spoke with them in an exclusive interview.

While they mostly discussed the album and what inspired her, Swift also commented on the COVID-19 pandemic and how hard it is for her to see people out in Nashville not wearing masks.

“I mean, you just immediately think of the health workers who are putting their lives on the line — and oftentimes losing their lives,” Swift said.

She went onto talk about the trauma that healthcare workers will have coming out of the pandemic and how it relates to the trauma her grandfather had fighting in World War II.

“I did a lot of research on my grandfather in the beginning of quarantine, and it hit me very quickly that we’ve got a version of that trauma happening right now in our hospitals,” Swift said. “God, you hope people would respect it and would understand that going out for a night isn’t worth the ripple effect that it causes.”

Swift has become more vocal about her beliefs in recent years, including her political views.