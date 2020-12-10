Taylor Swift releasing surprise album, ‘Folklore’ sister record

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Taylor Swift is releasing another album just a few months after she surprise-dropped Folklore.

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore,” the singer tweeted on Thursday morning.

Evermore will stay inline with the folksong vibes, straying from the pop sound that turned Taylor Swift into one of America’s celebrity sweethearts.

But the genre switch worked out for Swift this year.

Her song ‘Cardigan’ hit #1 on Billboard and stayed on the charts for 16 weeks after she shocked Swifties and new fans with the surprise release mid-summer.

Eleven tracks out of 16 hit the Billboard charts, with nine of them in the Billboard Top 10.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift tweeted. “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

Swift also signaled that her future albums will sound much like Folklore and Evermore.

“There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning,” she said.

And that’s not the end of the surprises.

She’s also releasing a music video for the first track, ‘Willow.’

A preview of all the song titles was shared in a tweet: