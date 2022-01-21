The Fugees cancel reunion tour, including show in Oakland

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: On Wed. 9/22, the reunited Fugees performed at Pier 17 in NYC in support of Global Citizen Live, a once-in-a-generation global broadcast event calling on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty, airing on September 25. The show kicks off the Fugees 2021 World Tour. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — COVID-19 has taken down another highly anticipated performance this year.

The Fugees were forced to cancel their reunion tour, the group announced Friday. The hip hop artists were set to play at the Oakland Arena on March 29, 2022.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” the Fugees said on Instagram. “The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.”

The reunion tour came from the trio – Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel – wanting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their last studio album ‘The Score,’ released in 1996.

“If opportunity, public safety and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon,” they said.

New Yorkers got to enjoy a performance from the Fugees in Sept. 2021. Prior to the cancellation, they were set to perform in Britain and France next month before returning to the states for the reunion tour in select cities.