‘The View’ hosts leave set minutes before VP Harris interview after testing positive for COVID

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two hosts of ‘The View’ discovered they tested positive for COVID-19 just minutes before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to come out for a live interview.

The Friday morning confusion was recapped on Twitter by several users.

In a clip of the show, an off-camera person directs co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro to leave the set. “We’re going to bring you back later,” the off-camera voice says, also adding it’s a “tease” and they will explain to viewers why the two left.

Then co-host Joy Behar asks if she should introduce Harris, and is redirected to not do so.

After a break, Behar and Sara Haines are back, centered at the desk and explain that their fellow hosts apparently had breakthrough cases.

“No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll probably be okay because they’re both vaccinated,” Behar explained.

.@VP Harris: "Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse." pic.twitter.com/m5NMwT5dk8 — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2021

Harris’ interview was set to be her first live, in-studio appearance since she became VP, according to a promo tweeted by The View.

The vice president will go forward with the interview Friday morning, but instead will do so remotely from another location “even though she is in the building,” according to a clip from the show.