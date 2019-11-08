These are the Thanksgiving dishes no one likes: survey

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pass the mashed potatoes but hold the yams!

While turkey and gravy may be a favorite for some, it may not be for everyone.

The Harris Poll conducted a survey on behalf of Instacart, polling 2,000 Americans to hash out which Thanksgiving dishes are the best and worst.

Let’s take a look at the results, shall we? You may be surprised!

No. 1 on the list of most despised Thanksgiving dishes? Canned cranberry sauce – that gelatinous side dish similar to Jell-O.

29% of respondents said they didn’t like the berry sauce in general, with 46% of those polled calling it “disgusting.”

Following cranberry sauce, No. 2 on the list of hated dishes is green bean casserole, with sweet potato casserole coming in at No. 3.

Next on the list – pumpkin pie comes in at No. 4 with 21% of those surveyed saying they didn’t like the dessert.

Shocking or not – turkey came in last with 19% of respondents calling it a “top offender.”

Of those who have hosted Thanksgiving dinner, 30% said they had served something other than turkey as the main dish.

Despite these rankings, more than half (68%) of respondents said they’d eat the aforementioned offerings anyway “because of tradition.”

Now as for what people actually enjoy eating, it’s looking like something sweet and something tipsy.

94% of those surveyed said they eat pie on Thanksgiving, while 75% said they drink wine on the holiday.

If you’re wondering red or white – red was the favorite with 47% and white coming in second-best at 39%.

The survey was conducted between Oct. 17 to 21 among more than 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and up.

>> Read more on the survey and methodology here.

