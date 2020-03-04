This company will pay you $1,000 to watch 15 hours of ‘The Office’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Do you like watching television for long periods of time, particularly episodes of “The Office”?

If you’re a big “Office” fan and want to earn some extra cash, we’ve got some good news for you!

Satellite TV provider Dish is looking to pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch 15 hours (or about 45 episodes) of “The Office” in 9 days.

The binge-watcher will then complete a checklist tallying the number of common tropes that happen in each episode – like jotting down how many times Michael makes a joke that gets no laughs, or how many times Stanley rolls his eyes.

What Dish is looking for is someone who will help them understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes throughout their shows.

The binge-watcher will also be asked to share their opinions and reactions on social media.

Not only will you get $1,000, but you’ll also earn some “Office” swag plus a Netflix gift card.

Interested candidates must submit an online application by March 16.

Good luck!

