This map of ‘America’s favorite food chains’ has a lot of people confused

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – From McDonald’s and Carl’s Jr. to KFC and Subway, the number of fast-food chains in America continues to grow.
But when it comes to which fast-food chain reigns supreme in each state, what would you think California’s would be?
A new map published by Barstool Sports Friday has sparked quite the heated debate after it revealed California’s favorite chain is apparently… Denny’s?
That’s right – Denny’s! Not California’s iconic cult favorite In ‘N Out.
It isn’t just Californians scratching their heads about the findings.
Jollibee, a Filipino fast-food restaurant, looked to be the favorite in Michigan, and began trending on Twitter after several residents from Michigan said they had never even heard of the chain.
Also strange on the map – Colorado’s favorite? Rainforest Cafe.
As it turns out, however, this is a satirical map, as Barstool revealed the findings are based on “2020 data from the Public Information and Statistics Society (PISS).”
That organization is nonexistent – on the internet at least.
It all makes sense now.
